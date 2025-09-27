1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,476 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Target by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Target by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $88.04 on Friday. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $161.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.53 and its 200 day moving average is $98.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.48.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

