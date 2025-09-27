Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 2.1% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 14.7% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $3,036,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $1,237,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.8% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $243.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.69.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $606,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,738,995.98. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,955,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

