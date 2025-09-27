MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in AT&T by 125.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. AT&T’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

