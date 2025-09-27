Diversified Enterprises LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 19,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 76.0% in the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 81.3% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.7% during the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.74.

AT&T Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:T opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $202.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

