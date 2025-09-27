First American Bank Buys New Shares in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coign Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. KDT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.85, for a total transaction of $553,162.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,459,730.35. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,955,745. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $243.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.69.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

