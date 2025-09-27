Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $401,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Bank of America upped their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $23.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $30.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

