Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 812 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 511.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704.10. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,865 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price target on Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $698.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $710.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $688.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.