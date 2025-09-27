Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,946 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Workday by 2,052.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Workday by 360.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. M & L Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 53,267.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,792,000 after purchasing an additional 657,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Workday stock opened at $246.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.13 and a 200 day moving average of $237.73. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.20, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.12. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.33 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $17,421,545.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,880,985.29. This represents a 41.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.96. This represents a 80.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,171 shares of company stock worth $76,432,560 in the last three months. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.83.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

