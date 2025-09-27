Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 132 Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.5% in the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,305.9% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 92.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844 over the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $223.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.23 billion, a PE ratio of 114.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

