Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 352 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $27,929.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,606.69. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,865. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $698.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $710.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $688.42. The company has a market capitalization of $194.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

