1,414 Shares in RTX Corporation $RTX Purchased by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $916,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 14,838.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,460,000 after buying an additional 4,135,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,784,000 after buying an additional 1,394,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after buying an additional 1,357,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in RTX by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,506 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $163.50 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.87.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

