LVW Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 25 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,069.13.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $960.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $996.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,017.50. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $893.99 and a one year high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.76 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

