Western Financial Corp CA Increases Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after buying an additional 117,427,549 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $381,848,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,609,000 after buying an additional 1,454,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,519,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $141,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $223.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.35. The company has a market cap of $143.23 billion, a PE ratio of 114.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

