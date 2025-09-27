Diversified Enterprises LLC Sells 736 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Diversified Enterprises LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,059 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,087 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $4,220,599,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,758,968,000 after acquiring an additional 717,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,882,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,513 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $113.46 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $203.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.