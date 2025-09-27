D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 34,465 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up 17.6% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $59,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 105.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,766,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,832 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,844,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,848,000 after purchasing an additional 739,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,476,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,530,000 after purchasing an additional 375,508 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,314,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,001,000 after purchasing an additional 81,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JCPB opened at $47.44 on Friday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $48.54. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

