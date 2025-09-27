1834 Investment Advisors Co. Cuts Position in Conagra Brands $CAG

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.07. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%.The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.58%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

