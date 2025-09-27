Cassia Capital Partners LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Cassia Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.9% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 175.3% in the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 64,038 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 27.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 34.8% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 5.6% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 24.3% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $334.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.66 and its 200 day moving average is $252.49.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

