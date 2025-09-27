Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Stock Position Lowered by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 38.3% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 592,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,264,000 after purchasing an additional 44,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DLR opened at $171.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.13. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.74.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

