Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $85.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $58.94 and a 12 month high of $87.83.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.81 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 14.02%.Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total value of $8,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,704,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,633,308.98. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 40,035 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $3,419,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 420,185 shares in the company, valued at $35,888,000.85. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,438 shares of company stock valued at $32,638,085 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 159,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 32,020 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 501.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10,962.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 156.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.