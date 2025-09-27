True North Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $171.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.13.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.74.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

