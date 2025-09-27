Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Westmount Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 3,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $273.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $286.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

