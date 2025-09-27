Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Purchased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 3.1% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $273.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $286.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.90 and its 200 day moving average is $209.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

