Spirepoint Private Client LLC Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,046 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.0% of Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies stock opened at $143.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

