1,864 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Acquired by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Roth Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,416,785.98. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,448 shares of company stock worth $44,554,848 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $159.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $186.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

