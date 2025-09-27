Spirepoint Private Client LLC Buys 254 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,792,479,000 after acquiring an additional 588,520 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,139,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,631,390,000 after acquiring an additional 974,633 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,241,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,147,489,000 after acquiring an additional 210,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,944,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $995,443,000 after acquiring an additional 210,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 55,522.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $778,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.5%

NOC opened at $594.50 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $600.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.13.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.