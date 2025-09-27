Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 260,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 131.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $218.76 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.69 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. CIBC raised their price target on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.17.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

