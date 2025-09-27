ORG Wealth Partners LLC Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

ORG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,461,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,705 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $440,535,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $353,596,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,079,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 51.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,388,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,081 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of OKE stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 80.31%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

