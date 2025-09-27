Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,633 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PATH. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 479.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,720,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,712 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 222.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,263 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth $18,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,061,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,972 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in UiPath by 220.3% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,799,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,782 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $1,482,614.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,718,269 shares in the company, valued at $20,756,689.52. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,354,975 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,958. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UiPath Stock Performance

NYSE PATH opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 407.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.02. UiPath, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $15.93.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $361.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.36 million. UiPath had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.28%. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATH

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.