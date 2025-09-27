Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,633 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PATH. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 479.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,720,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,712 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 222.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,263 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth $18,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,061,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,972 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in UiPath by 220.3% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,799,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,782 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $1,482,614.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,718,269 shares in the company, valued at $20,756,689.52. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,354,975 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,958. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
UiPath Stock Performance
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $361.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.36 million. UiPath had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.28%. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATH
UiPath Company Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UiPath
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Pfizer is Locking in New Growth Through a New Acquisition
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Copper Giant Freeport Slumps but Analysts See 33% Upside
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- The BYD Opportunity: Tesla-Like Growth at a Fraction of the Price
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.