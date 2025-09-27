LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group grew its holdings in Paychex by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 9,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Paychex by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Paychex from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Paychex from $160.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $145.91.

Paychex Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $128.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.65 and a 200-day moving average of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.13 and a 12 month high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.53%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

