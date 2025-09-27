Western Financial Corp CA Makes New $84,000 Investment in Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,080 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 30.5% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 11,875,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,449 shares in the last quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,181,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 170.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,349,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,207 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,700,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,457,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,767,000 after acquiring an additional 682,480 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAN. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Santander to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAN

About Banco Santander

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.