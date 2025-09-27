Voya Investment Management LLC Has $573,000 Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc $PRGO

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 41.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,073,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,135,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,085,000 after purchasing an additional 146,211 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,285,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,116,000 after purchasing an additional 616,387 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,776,000 after purchasing an additional 63,022 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Abigail Lennox purchased 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $28,124.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $28,124.55. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,493.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,602.39. This trade represents a 15.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,118 shares of company stock worth $232,699. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE PRGO opened at $21.41 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

