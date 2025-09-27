Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 346 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $20,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GE Vernova by 9.0% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 16.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 2.3% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

GEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.35.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $605.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $622.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.82. The firm has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $248.50 and a one year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

