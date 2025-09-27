Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Embree Financial Group bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE APD opened at $266.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.69 and a 1-year high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

