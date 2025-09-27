GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 487 Shares of News Corporation $NWSA

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in News were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in News by 12,084.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in News during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in News during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in News by 714.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NWSA opened at $30.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.18. News Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $30.94.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. News had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

