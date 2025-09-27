Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.11% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $14,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,872.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Macquarie cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $139,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,234,172.62. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.7%

GLPI stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.48 and a 52-week high of $52.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 46.32%.The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.93%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.