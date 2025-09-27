1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 950 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,829,000 after purchasing an additional 42,252 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 51,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 25,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

