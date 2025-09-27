Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 131.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $103.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.83. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $105.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

