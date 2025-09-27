Norden Group LLC Takes Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 64,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 28.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 48.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the second quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 20.5% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST opened at $207.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $4,273,662.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 243,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,729,623. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 276,319 shares of company stock worth $57,544,816 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $207.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.20.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

