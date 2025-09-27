1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 179.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,790,000 after buying an additional 9,334,038 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $578,100,000. Amundi raised its stake in Citigroup by 78.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,523,000 after buying an additional 6,026,268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Citigroup by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after buying an additional 2,539,769 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Citigroup by 2,230.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,630,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,726,000 after buying an additional 2,517,459 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $103.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.83. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $190.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

