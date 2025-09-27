Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 6,911 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.5% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.0%

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%.The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $6,843,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,292,169 shares in the company, valued at $75,412,360.10. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,601 shares of company stock worth $14,825,192 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

