PFS Partners LLC Has $63,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 197.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at $18,147,423.36. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.18. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

