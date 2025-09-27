Old Port Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Old Port Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

