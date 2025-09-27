TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 7,243 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 19,575.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 252.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 196.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of HLNE opened at $140.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.96 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 30.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Lane

In related news, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $21,976,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 330,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,350,497.65. The trade was a 31.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.43.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

