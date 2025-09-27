Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE Stake Raised by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $14,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 98,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 252.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24,544.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,340,000 after buying an additional 136,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Lane

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $21,976,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 330,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,350,497.65. The trade was a 31.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 0.9%

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $140.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.26. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $203.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.96 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 41.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.