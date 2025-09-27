Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in General Motors Company $GM

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,022 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 120.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,235 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5,102.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 946,855 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after acquiring an additional 928,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.12. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $61.98.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 136,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $8,185,999.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 131,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,877,884.32. The trade was a 50.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $2,027,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,585.70. This represents a 75.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,044,824 shares of company stock worth $120,540,709. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

