ORG Partners LLC Buys 6,811 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $596,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $588,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

