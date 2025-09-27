Signaturefd LLC Acquires 325 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total value of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,669.91. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $441.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

