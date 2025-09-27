West Branch Capital LLC Sells 300 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.65. The company has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

