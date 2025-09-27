SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Bought by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 418.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58,764 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 4.7% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.1% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 107.9% during the second quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.0% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 47.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $346.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $236.13 and a 1-year high of $348.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.20 and its 200-day moving average is $306.75.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

