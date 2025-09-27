Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases 2,475 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 164.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,172,852,000 after buying an additional 447,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after buying an additional 1,293,137 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,278,563,000 after buying an additional 505,083 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,568,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,179,153,000 after buying an additional 283,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,929,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $208.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.83 and its 200-day moving average is $217.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

